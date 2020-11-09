Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action to be taken against those who burst, sell fire crackers

Anybody found violating the Calcutta High Court's order banning the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will attract strict actions including six months' jail term, a police official said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:52 IST
Strict action to be taken against those who burst, sell fire crackers

Anybody found violating the Calcutta High Court's order banning the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will attract strict actions including six months' jail term, a police official said on Monday. The state police decided to ramp up vigilance on such activities following the court order and a virtual meeting between senior officials at the state secretariat and superintendents of police and district magistrates was held in this connection on Monday, he said.

"Anyone found violating the court order will be dealt with strictly. The person will face action as per the law. It can be a six-month jail term," the official said after the meeting. Persons accused of using banned firecrackers are booked under provisions of CrPC in the state and those arrested by Kolkata Police under the Kolkata Police Act.

"We have already started our drives and seized firecrackers from several places in and around the city. This drive will continue till Kartik Puja immersions," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. Similar measures have been taken by neighbouring Bidhannagar Police, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate and in other districts.

"We have instructed all the SPs and senior police officers to see that there is no violation of the court order. In fact police will also work on raising the awareness-level of the common people why they should keep away from bursting firecrackers this year when we are going through the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

Digital rights campaigners on Monday criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages. The plan, first reported by Austrian public broadcast...

McDonald's to make its own "McPlant" items, hits faux meat maker Beyond Meat

Burger chain McDonalds Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called McPlant in 2021, ending speculations over who the worlds biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry. ...

Uncounted infections might help explain recent fall in Brazil COVID-19 cases, experts say

A long first wave of COVID-19 in Brazil that killed over 150,000 people is subsiding, with public health experts attributing the drop at least in part to a large number of uncounted people who caught the virus and developed temporary immuni...

Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has formulated Standard Operating Procedures to be in place when degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state reopen from November 17 after a nearly eight month gap. Deputy Chief Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020