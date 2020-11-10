Woman cop held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

A woman sub-inspector (PSI) of the Mumbai Police was on Monday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant in an assault case, an official said. The accused PSI, Swapnali Jangale, was held while she was allegedly accepting the money at Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai, he said.

Jangale had allegedly demanded the bribe to take action in a case of assault lodged by the complainant, the official said. Further investigation is underway.