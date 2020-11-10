UP: Biker asked to remove 'police' sticker, over 1,450 vehicles penalised in Raebareli

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli said they issued challans to over 1,450 people who were found violating road traffic rules on Monday. Owners of over a dozen vehicles, including eight SUVs, were issued fines for having black films on windows in violation of law, while 28 vehicles, including 21 motorcycles, were penalised for sporting unauthorized stickers, the police said.

One of the offenders was flaunting a 'police' sticker on his motorcycle. He was penalised and made to remove it, a police statement said. Altogether 1,466 vehicles owners were issued e-challans for various road traffic rules' violations totalling Rs 19.91 lakh, the district police said.

Raebareli Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, "The action was taken as part of the traffic month to improve policing. It increases police visibility and promotes a sense of compliance towards laws in public." In a novel initiative for the district, the police had on Sunday launched a dedicated WhatsApp number – 7839862122 – which can be used by citizens to make road traffic related complaints. "It's being appealed to the people, to inform the Traffic Police about any four-wheeler that has black films on it or stickers or two-wheelers with stickers especially private vehicles with 'police' or 'police symbol' on it," the police said.

People, it said, can send photographs or videos on this Whatsapp number only about vehicles registered in the district and warned action against complainant, if anyone makes a false claim due to vendetta. Meanwhile, 44 people were penalized for COVID-19 related offences like not wearing face covers and spitting in public places on Monday, the police said.