Uzbek national held for cheating people by cloning bank cards

An Uzbek national was arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly cloning debit and credit cards of several people, and withdrawing money from their bank accounts, police said on Tuesday. Police said they examined Shodiyor Zokirov, a resident of Tashkent in Uzbekistan, with the help of Google translator.

While police were patrolling near Sudhar Camp Kalkaji around 9 pm on Monday, they saw the accused roaming there. He was intercepted and during checking, 13 debit and credit cards of different banks were recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused tried to mislead police and produced an Aadhaar card in the name of Mahesh Singh having his photograph, but failed to answer any of the questions by police in Hindi or English, a senior police officer said. Later, 23 more credit and debit cards, one Uzbekistan Airways ticket, a mobile phone, 24,100 Uzbek currency and Rs 23,500 were recovered from his jacket, the officer said.

"Police examined him with the help of Google translator," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. The accused told police that he forged the Aadhaar card by pasting his photograph on it.

"He also said that he works with one Michel and they used to skim data of debit cards from different ATM machines using the device," the DCP said. Thereafter, they used the data in cloned cards and withdrew money from ATMs, police said, adding that efforts were being made to recover the cheated amount.

The accused had come to India in February 2020 for business purposes, police added..