PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:18 IST
C'garh: 2 Naxals with Rs 16L rewards on their heads surrender
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Naxals with a total bounty of Rs 16 lakh on their heads surrendered on Tuesday in front of security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said. Nagesh alias Budhru Benjam was a "deputy platoon commander" of the Maoists' self-styled military company number 6 while woman ultra Urmila alias Sukmati Usendi was a section member of the same squad, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

The two were involved in attacks on security forces since 2016 in Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Kanker districts of Bastar, he said. "Both carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads. They have said they were disappointed with the hollow Naxal ideology. They will be given assistance of Rs 10,000 each and other facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," he added.

