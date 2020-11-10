Security beefed up across Delhi ahead of Diwali

Heavy number of police personnel have been deployed in several market and crowded areas in the national capital as a security measure ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated across the country on November 14. Dr Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, told reporters, "During festive season, we intensify drive to check vehicles and inspect markets. We are sensitising shopkeepers and visitors from the anti-terrorist point of view."

Police are conducting heavy patrolling in several locations and also keeping an eye on CCTV footage in markets. In markets like Palika Bazar, the police department has made the arrangements in such a manner that a visitor can only enter after getting their baggage scanned.

"We have told them (shopkeepers and visitors) that entry will be allowed from the entrance where baggage scanner has been installed," DCP added. Meanwhile, in view of surge in pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that if anyone violates the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, then the violator shall be penalized under the Air Act.The Environment Minister also said that more than 150 tankers have sprinkled water on the roads of Delhi to combat dust pollution. (ANI)