One held for transporting beef worth Rs 6 lakh in Thane
Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at Bhiwandi bypass on Sunday and intercepted the vehicle, sub- inspector M M Pawar of Bhiwandi taluka police station said. A total of 5,000 kg of beef worth Rs 6 lakh was seized from the tempo and the driver Anil Mandlik was arrested, the official said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:20 IST
A 37-year-old tempo driver has been arrested for allegedly transporting beef worth Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at Bhiwandi bypass on Sunday and intercepted the vehicle, sub- inspector M M Pawar of Bhiwandi taluka police station said.
A total of 5,000 kg of beef worth Rs 6 lakh was seized from the tempo and the driver Anil Mandlik was arrested, the official said. The beef meant for a shop in Mira Road was being brought from Sangamner, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for two more accused in the case.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Motor Vehicle Act and Maharashtra Wildlife Protection Act with the Bhiwandi taluka police station, the official said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Mandlik
- Bhiwandi
- M M Pawar