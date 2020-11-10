AP minister launches second phase of Jagananna Chedodu welfare scheme

Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna on Tuesday launched the second phase of the Jagananna Chedodu welfare scheme with the transfer of the benefit amount into the accounts of eligible individuals.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna at the launch of the second phase of the scheme. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna on Tuesday launched the second phase of the Jagananna Chedodu welfare scheme with the transfer of the benefit amount into the accounts of eligible individuals. Under the scheme, 51,390 beneficiaries from washerman, barber, and tailor communities will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 every year.

Venugopalakrishna said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had redefined the abbreviation BC (Backward class) to Backbone Class and all those who are eligible would get the benefit of the welfare scheme. "All eligible beneficiaries will get the benefits of all welfare schemes. Our government will not reduce the number of beneficiaries as was done by the earlier TDP government. 2,47,040 received the benefit in the first phase, another 51,390 people got it in the second phase today. The government has selected the beneficiaries without any recommendations," he said.

"Our leader has redefined BC as Backbone Class. After Jagan became the Chief Minister, 56 corporations have been constituted for 139 castes. The Arogyasri health scheme which was introduced by late YSR was neglected during the TDP regime. Now Jagan has not only revived but expanded its ambit to 221 diseases," the minister added. The Jagananna Chedodu scheme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on June 12 this year. As many as 2,47,040 beneficiaries were identified from three communities and Rs 247.04 crores was transferred in the first phase of the scheme. The CM later ordered officials to bring all the beneficiaries into the ambit of the scheme and accordingly, 51,390 more beneficiaries were identified. (ANI)

