Kejriwal in HC against summons on defamation complaint by BJP's Karan Tanwar

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to him in a defamation complaint filed against him by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:36 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to him in a defamation complaint filed against him by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar. Kejriwal has challenged the October 3, 2020 order of a Sessions court which dismissed his plea against a Magisterial court's July 2019 order summoning him and three others -- AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Surender Singh and party convenor Dilip Pandey -- on Tanwar's complaint.

The BJP leader claimed that the four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders had levelled allegations against him in the media that he was involved in the conspiracy to murder M M Khan, an estate officer with the NDMC who was shot dead in 2016. Kejriwal, in his plea filed through advocates Mohd Irsad and Badar Mahmood, has contended that the complaint was filed "out of malice and has a direct nexus with the political rivalry between him and Tanwar and their respective parties.

The petition claims that the AAP leader was summoned without any justification. It said the Chief Minister never maligned the image of the BJP leader and only wrote to the Lt Governor to ensure a free and fair investigation in the M M Khan murder case.

Kejriwal has also contended that he was not even part of the press conferences held by the other co-accused in relation to the murder case and it indicated that he was being dragged into defamation complaint "to satisfy the political vendetta" of Tanwar. He has also sought quashing of the defamation complaint and the summoning order issued by the magisterial court.

