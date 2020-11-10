Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourer killed as part of old building falls on him

He was working at the ground level at the time of the incident, they said. Police said they received information at 10.38 am about the building collapse in Vishram Nagar, Tri Nagar and that a person was trapped under the debris.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:41 IST
Labourer killed as part of old building falls on him
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old labourer died on Tuesday after portion of an old building, which was being razed, collapsed on him in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said. The labourer was identified as Virender, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was working at the ground level at the time of the incident, they said.

Police said they received information at 10.38 am about the building collapse in Vishram Nagar, Tri Nagar and that a person was trapped under the debris. "At the spot, the fire brigade, ambulance and police were present. They pulled out the man from the debris and he was immediately sent to BJRM hospital where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. According to the fire department, they received information regarding the incident at 10.40 am.

Two fire tenders and one special unit for rescue were sent to the spot, fire officials said. The two-storey building was around 50-60 years old. The owner of the building had left it around four years back, police said. The building was being dismantled and during the process, the front side wall of the upper storey collapsed suddenly, trapping the labourer, they said. A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the building owner, Ramesh Kumar Verma, and contractor Siya Ram have been arrested, police added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Battle-hardy Tigray back in spotlight as Ethiopia conflict flares

Once again, troops are rushing into a rugged corner of Ethiopia that has been at the heart of momentous events for decades, from war with Eritrea to the toppling of a Marxist dictatorship. This time, it is the federal government sending jet...

Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Imamganj seat

Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi won Imamganj seat by a margin of 16,034 votes, Election Commission sources said Tuesday. Manjhi defeated his nearest RJD rival Uday Narayan Chaudhary.This is second consecutive win of Ma...

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives

By Beh Lih Yi and Nita Bhalla KUALA LUMPURNAIROBI, Nov 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - J oe Bidens U.S. presidential election win has raised hopes of resettlement for refugees from Asia to Africa, many in countries where they are denied wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020