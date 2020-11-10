Labourer killed as part of old building falls on him

A 22-year-old labourer died on Tuesday after portion of an old building, which was being razed, collapsed on him in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said. The labourer was identified as Virender, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was working at the ground level at the time of the incident, they said.

Police said they received information at 10.38 am about the building collapse in Vishram Nagar, Tri Nagar and that a person was trapped under the debris. "At the spot, the fire brigade, ambulance and police were present. They pulled out the man from the debris and he was immediately sent to BJRM hospital where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. According to the fire department, they received information regarding the incident at 10.40 am.

Two fire tenders and one special unit for rescue were sent to the spot, fire officials said. The two-storey building was around 50-60 years old. The owner of the building had left it around four years back, police said. The building was being dismantled and during the process, the front side wall of the upper storey collapsed suddenly, trapping the labourer, they said. A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the building owner, Ramesh Kumar Verma, and contractor Siya Ram have been arrested, police added.