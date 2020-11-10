Two held for robbing 80-yr-old man after attacking him with ashtray in Rohini

A 25-year-old man was arrested along with his associate for allegedly robbing a senior citizen after attacking him with an ashtray in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, police said on Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Sumit, a resident of Mohammadpur Majri village, and Pardeep Sharma (28), a resident of Karala village, they said.

On September 26, Surat Singh (80) reported that Sumit entered his office at Tammana Vatika in Kanjhawala asking for a job. However, Singh told him that there was no job at his office. Suddenly, Sumit picked up the glass ashtray lying on the table and hit Singh on the head, causing a serious injury, a senior police officer said, adding that his accomplice Sharma was standing outside the vatika when the incident took place.

Sumit forcefully took out his gold ring and fled from the spot, the officer said. "During investigation, police identified the accused through the colour of his T-shirt which he was wearing on the day of the incident. Later, his accomplice was also identified and they both were arrested on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said.

The gold ring was recovered from Sumit's possession, police said..