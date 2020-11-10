Germany's Merkel urges European border reform after terrorist attacks

Germany's Merkel urges European border reform after terrorist attacksReuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:10 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was urgently necessary for Europe to reform the open-border Schengen area in light of recent terrorist attacks. "I want to mention the entry-exit system in the Schengen area, which should be ready in 2022," she said after a meeting with other European leaders on Tuesday.
"It is vitally necessary to know who comes in and who leaves the Schengen area."
