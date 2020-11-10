J-K admin bans private practice by medical or paramedical staff of SKIMS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday banned private practice by medical professionals and practitioners associated with the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here, officials said. The order to this effect was issued by the commissioner and secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The order stated that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, no member of the medical or paramedical staff of the SKIMS here shall indulge in private practice in any manner, the officials said. In case any member of the medical or paramedical staff of the SKIMS is proved to have acted in breach of the rule, it shall amount to misconduct attracting major penalty, besides the person shall be liable for criminal prosecution under relevant provisions of the law, the order said.