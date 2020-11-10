Tihar authorities release wrong inmate on interim bail

The Tihar jail authorities released a wrong inmate on interim bail, confusing him with a namesake who was lodged there in the same robbery case, officials said on Tuesday. According to jail officials, as per a court order dated November 4, an inmate lodged in Central Jail No. 1 of Tihar had to be released on interim bail. But instead of releasing him, the jail authorities mistakenly released another inmate with the same name who was lodged in Central Jail No. 8 of Tihar.

They said the two inmates were arrested in connection with a case of robbery. Both of them were named in the same FIR and the officials claimed that this led to the release of the wrong inmate. The matter came to light the next day when the lawyer approached the court stating that despite being granted interim bail, the inmate was not released. Following this the jail authorities found out that they had released the wrong inmate, a senior jail official said.

Instead of releasing the inmate of Central Jail no 1, they released the inmate serving jail term in Central Jail no 8. Efforts were then made and the inmate, who was wrongly released, was brought back to jail, the officer said. Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, "We are conducting an enquiry into the matter." PTI AMP AAR