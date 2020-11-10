Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to withdraw general consent to CBI: Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said there was no need for withdrawing the general consent given to the CBI to probe cases in the state like some others including Kerala, but said such a move may be considered if the need arises.

PTI | Kanniyakumari | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:26 IST
No need to withdraw general consent to CBI: Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said there was no need for withdrawing the general consent given to the CBI to probe cases in the state like some others including Kerala, but said such a move may be considered if the need arises. Speaking to reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here, he said the situation differed from state to state.

"Every state has its own demand (on this issue). There is no need for us to follow other states.

In case, if such a situation arises we shall consider it then," he said when his attention was drawn to Kerala's recent decision to withdraw the general consent accorded to the CBI to operate there. Presently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death of two traders in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district following alleged police assault at Sathankulam police station.

Non-BJP ruled states including West Bengal and Maharashtra had withdrawn the general consent, with Congress headed Punjab the latest to join the list. On the pandemic, the chief minister said though coronavirus cases declined across Tamil Nadu, he has directed the officials to continue to maintain a strict vigil in the border districts.

"As Kerala has been registering a spike in COVID-19 cases, I have instructed the officials to screen all those entering Kanyakumari district from Kerala," he said. To a question on reopening of schools,he said the officials have begun consulting school administration and parents seeking a general consensus on reopening and the date will be announced after the outcome of the consultation is made known.

To a question on a Sri Lankan court directing 'destroying' about 121 confiscated boats belonging to Indian fishermen from the state, he said the order applied to boats that had developed snags. "Our fishermen have brought boats that are in good condition," he said.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said efforts were made to auction the boats in Sri Lanka and a committee formed for this purpose, but the officials could not travel to the island nation due to the lockdown. The Indian High Commission there has been requested, through the External Affairs Ministry, to oversee the auctioning and send the proceeds to the Tamil Nadu government so as to disburse the money among fishermen concerned and assist them, he said in a statement.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SCO member states should resolve disputes through dialogue: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member countries should resolve their disputes and differences through dialogue and consultation. Addressing the SCO Heads of State virtual summit w...

U.S. to start distributing Lilly COVID-19 antibody this week

The United States will this week begin distributing Eli Lilly and Cos COVID-19 antibody treatment to state health departments, Department of Health and Human Services HHS Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday.Early treatment may help people a...

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on 4 individuals, 6 entities

Washington US, November 10 ANISputnik The US government has imposed Iran-related sanctions on four individuals and six entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday. Today, the US Department of the Treasurys Office of For...

France's Macron tells Biden ready to work together on climate, security - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President-elect Joe Biden he was ready to work together on climate, health, fight against terrorism, his office said on TuesdayThe Elysee palace said Macron spoke to Biden on Tuesday afternoon for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020