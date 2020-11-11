Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminal carrying cash reward of Rs 6 lakh held after encounter with police

After initial treatment, he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, the DCP said. A nine mm pistol with live cartridges was recovered from Hasim's possession and his motorcycle was impounded, he added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 09:11 IST
Criminal carrying cash reward of Rs 6 lakh held after encounter with police

A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 6 lakh, was arrested following a brief encounter with police at Subhash Park, Shahadra on Wednesday morning, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police's Special Cell laid a trap near Hasim alias Baba's house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said.

"At 5.45 am, Hasim was seen coming out of his girlfriend's house. Sensing police presence, he opened fire upon advancing police team and after a brief exchange of fire, Hasim was apprehended," he said.

The accused fired three rounds and in retaliation, the police party fired five rounds, the official said. Hasim sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and was shifted to Jag Parvesh hospital. After initial treatment, he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, the DCP said.

A nine mm pistol with live cartridges was recovered from Hasim's possession and his motorcycle was impounded, he added..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches MacBook Air, Pro with first Apple-designed microprocessor

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first Apple-designed microprocessor, called the M1, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip marks a shift aw...

Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Manipur

One person has been arrested anddrugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in ManipursTengnoupal district, police said on WednesdayActing on a tip-off, police intercepted a car andseized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, be...

Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion US arm

A Taiwanese maker of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other customers plans to invest 3.5 billion to set up a U.S. subsidiary amid American concern about relying too heavily on sources in Asia for high-tech components. Taiwan Semiconducto...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba records billions in sales as China's first post-virus Singles' Day kicks off

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said orders made during its Singles Day mega-shopping festival had exceeded 56 billion by Wednesday morning, as consumers sought to cash in on a deluge of discounts. This years shopping ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020