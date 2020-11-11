Left Menu
KTR tells police to use drone as possible crime stopper

Rama Rao said as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos instructions, ten lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in the city.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:43 IST
Hyderabad, Nov11 (PTI): Emphasising on the use of cutting edge technologies for better policing, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Wednesday advised the state police to use drones as a first responder from the department to a crime scene. Speaking at the launch of Cyberabad Command Control and Data Centre, the minister also asked health department officials to coordinate with state police to integrate ambulance movement with the police systems so that less traffic routes are indicated for passage to hospitals.

"My request (to police) is to talk to DGCA ( director general of civil aviation) for drone policing...in select areas. The moment the SOS button is pressed, the drone should go as first responder...if you use a drone it can reach in one minute (to the spot). It can scare the crime perpetrators.

Police personnel can go (to crime spots) as second responders," Rama Rao said. Lauding the Telangana polices efforts in maintaining law and order, Rama Rao said there are neither curfews nor communal tensions in Hyderabad for the past several years.

Quoting a survey, he said the capital has over five lakh CCTV cameras installed-both government and private-- making the city with highest number of surveillance gadgets in the country. Rama Rao said as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos instructions, ten lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in the city.

