Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland bans firecrackers till Jan 31

Bursting of firecrackers releases harmful chemicals that have a severe impact on the respiratory health, and such pollutants may further prove hazardous for COVID-19 patients, including those who have recovered, Alam said. Considering the harmful effects, the state government directed to prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers across Nagaland in the public interest, the officer said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:24 IST
Nagaland bans firecrackers till Jan 31

The Nagaland government banned firecrackers across the state till January 31 next year to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official order. The prohibition has been imposed in exercise of the power conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Chief Secretary J Alam said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and during the winter, elderly, children, persons with comorbidities develop respiratory problems, he said. Bursting of firecrackers releases harmful chemicals that have a severe impact on the respiratory health, and such pollutants may further prove hazardous for COVID-19 patients, including those who have recovered, Alam said.

Considering the harmful effects, the state government directed to prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers across Nagaland in the public interest, the officer said. Any person found violating the order would be punished under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other laws, he said.

The deputy commissioners, the commissioner of police of Dimapur and superintendents of police have been empowered to take all measures and necessary action to ensure compliance with the order, Alam said. Several states have announced restrictions on bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other year-end festivities, including Christmas, to curb pollution.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Modi condoles death of Bahrain's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bahrains prince and the kingdoms Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.&#160; My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman ...

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic: BJP president J P Nadda.

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modis work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic BJP president J P Nadda....

Swiss stock up on COVID-19 vaccine reservations, adding Pfizer and COVAX

Switzerland now has reserved around 16 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines, the government said on Wednesday, after announcing a 3.2 million-dose reservation with a World Health Organization-led program and another 3 million-dose p...

FrontRow raises USD 3.2mn from Lightspeed, Elevation, Deepika Padukone

FrontRow, a learning and community platform focused on creative arts and sports, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.2 million about Rs 23.8 crore from Lightspeed, Elevation formerly SAIF Partners and Deepika Padukones Family Office. Fron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020