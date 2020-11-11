French President: recent Mozambique attacks show threat of Islamist terrorism

French President: recent Mozambique attacks show threat of Islamist terrorismReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:26 IST
Reports of recent attacks upon civilians in Mozambique highlight the threat to the international community from Islamist terrorism, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on his Twitter page on Wednesday.
As many as 50 people have died in recent days in attacks by fighters linked to Islamic State, local media including Mediafax and The Pinnacle News have reported, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an investigation.
"In Mozambique, more than 50 people have been decapitated, women kidnapped, villages pillaged and then burnt. Barbarians are hijacking a religion of peace to spread terror: Islamist terrorism is an international threat which requires an international response," wrote Macron.
