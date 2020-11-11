Left Menu
Development News Edition

Textile commissioner's PA caught demanding bribe in Nagpur

The complainant had received a cheque of Rs 34.55 lakh for the service period of October 2015 to March 2019, while a bill of Rs 9.46 lakh for the period of December 2019 to August 2020 was pending with the department, it was stated. When the complainant approached the office of commissioner of textile at Civil Lines to sanction the pending bill, Verma allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh bribe and after negotiations, struck a deal at Rs 5 lakh.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:50 IST
Textile commissioner's PA caught demanding bribe in Nagpur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday nabbed a personal assistant (PA) of the textile commissioner for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said. Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Nitin Suresh Verma, PA to the commissioner of textile, while demanding the bribe amount, an ACB release stated.

According to the ACB, the complaint was lodged by the owner of a private security firm who had deployed eight security guards at Vinkar Co-operative Spinning Mill, which comes under the department of co-operative marketing and textile. The complainant had received a cheque of Rs 34.55 lakh for the service period of October 2015 to March 2019, while a bill of Rs 9.46 lakh for the period of December 2019 to August 2020 was pending with the department, it was stated.

When the complainant approached the office of commissioner of textile at Civil Lines to sanction the pending bill, Verma allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh bribe and after negotiations, struck a deal at Rs 5 lakh. An offence under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Noida, Ghaziabad brought under FRRO Delhi for services to OCI card holders

To facilitate comfortable stay of foreigners in the country, the Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida and Ghaziabad districts have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Regional Registration Off...

Post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and Caribbean to be slow: ILO

The post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean will be slow, according to the International Labour Organization ILO and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECLAC in a new joint report.Th...

Kadapa district tops list in water conservation

Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has topped the country in water conservation and bagged the national award under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the year 2019. The award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, wa...

Virus makes for one of Europe's loneliest WWI remembrances

When a dawn fog lifted over countless World War I cemeteries and monuments in Belgium and France Wednesday, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in the 1914-1918 conflict was one of the loneliest ever. Under the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020