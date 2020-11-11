C'garh: 11 Naxals surrender in Dantewada district
Eleven Naxals, one of them carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Wednesday, police said. The cadres, who were active in Katekalyan area committee of Maoists, turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials at Tetam police camp, citing their disappointment with "hollow" Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
They also said the recent surrender of their colleagues as a part of 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign run by the district police had also encouraged them to quit violence, the SP said. Of the 11 cadres, Kumma Mandavi was active as a Jan militia commander of Maoists, while the others were associated with the outlawed outfit as members of jan militia groups and village-level committees, he said.
Mandavi carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official said. The surrendered ultras were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each and will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.
Under the 'Lon Varratu' initiative, Dantewada police have put posters and banners in native villages of 1,600 Naxals, mostly those carrying cash rewards, and urged them to return to the mainstream. Since the launch of the initiative in June, 199 Naxals have so far surrendered in the district, he added.
