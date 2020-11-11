Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Chhath puja at public places, temples, river banks in Delhi due to COVID-19: DDMA

The DDMA has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi, citing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:25 IST
No Chhath puja at public places, temples, river banks in Delhi due to COVID-19: DDMA

The DDMA has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi, citing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. An order issued by Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev on Tuesday issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes during the pandemic.

It also directed the DMs and DCPs to hold meetings with religious and community leaders as well as Chhath Puja Samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony, and to sensitise the public on the compliance of guidelines and instructions to combat COVID-19. The situation of COVID-19 in Delhi was reviewed and it had been observed that there is a persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in NCT of Delhi in the recent period, the order stated.

“Considering this, it has been decided that Chhath Pooja celebrations in the month of November 2020 may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home only,” it said. Delhi BJP leader and former minister in the city government Kapil Mishra questioned the order and claimed it was issued as the AAP government failed to make adequate preparations for Chatth Puja.

"This order banning Chhath Puja in Delhi will not be obeyed Arvind Kejriwal ji. "Delhi government, which was the first to open liquor shops in the country, cannot issue an order to stop Chhath Puja. "The AP government banned Chhath Puja as it could not prepare for it. Chhath Puja will be performed," Mishra said in a Hindi tweet. The Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP. The two-day festival, falling on November 20-21 this year, involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or tank.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

20 deaths, 1,911 fresh virus cases in UP

Twenty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as 1,911 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,03,159, according to a health bulletin. So far, 7,281 people have succumbed to the infection in ...

Jute balers plan to move court to challenge govt's stock limit order

Raw jute suppliers on Wednesday said they are planning to move a court to challenge the Jute Commissioners JC order that capped the maximum stock holding limit at 500 quintals to prevent hoarding of the commodity. Jute Balers Association wi...

Noida, Ghaziabad brought under FRRO Delhi for services to OCI card holders

To facilitate comfortable stay of foreigners in the country, the Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida and Ghaziabad districts have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Regional Registration Off...

Post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and Caribbean to be slow: ILO

The post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean will be slow, according to the International Labour Organization ILO and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECLAC in a new joint report.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020