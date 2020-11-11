Left Menu
Jodhpur: Kin of workers killed in wall collapse seek relief, govt jobs

Relatives of the eight labourers killed in a wall collapse in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Wednesday held a protest, demanding compensation and government jobs. They demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of them besides a government job for one of the members of their families. ADM Anjum Tahir Samma said they were told that all of their demands will be considered by the state government.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:00 IST
Relatives of the eight labourers killed in a wall collapse in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Wednesday held a protest, demanding compensation and government jobs. Eight labourers had died after a wall of an under-construction factory collapsed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Tuesday evening. Their kin assembled at the morgue of the MDM Hospital here and refused to accept the bodies until their demands were met. They demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of them besides a government job for one of the members of their families.

ADM Anjum Tahir Samma said they were told that all of their demands will be considered by the state government. “We assured them that all of their demands have been referred to the state government. After that, they accepted the bodies,” he said. The ADM said two of the injured in the incident are critical. Meanwhile, police initiated investigation into the matter and detained two people in this regard. ADCP (West) Umesh Ojha said a case was registered on Tuesday night against the contractor, crane operator and others.

