Police recovers 6.5 kg of stolen gold ornaments in Odisha

Police busted a gang of dacoits in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday and recovered 6.5 kg of gold ornaments stolen by them from the house of a jewellery shop owner, an officer said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:25 IST
Police busted a gang of dacoits in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday and recovered 6.5 kg of gold ornaments stolen by them from the house of a jewellery shop owner, an officer said. The value of the stolen gold ornaments would be around Rs 3 crore, the officer said.

The gang looted the gold ornaments and two sets of mobile phones from the house of a jewellery shop owner at Purushottampur on October 12 night. The accused persons had entered into the house of the complainant Surendra Kumar Nayak of Purushottampur by breaking open the door and wooden almirah in the house and took away the gold ornaments, two mobile phones and DVR of CCTV, while the family members were sleeping in the house, said DIG of police, southern range, Berhampur, Satyabrat Bhoi at Chhatrapur.

One of the accused persons Kalia alias Ghanashyam Behera (30) of Purushottampur was the mastermind of the crime and he had collected all information about the keeping of ornaments from other accused Amit Behera (18), who was working as an assistant of the complainant. After gathering detailed information, Kalia along with other accused persons had chalked out the plan to commit burglary, said the DIG.

Gathering information from reliable sources, a police team raided different nearby areas and caught the accused persons. During the interrogation, the accused persons have confessed about committing dacoit, police claimed.

"As per our investigation, we have recovered almost all the stolen properties from the accused persons," said a police officer..

