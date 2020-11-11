Left Menu
With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

India's coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:49 IST
With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512 new deaths reported during the same.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases are 4,94,657 after a fall of 6,557 in the last 24 hours and the total recovered cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry. Maharashtra, alone has reported 17,31,833 coronavirus cases, including 88,070 active cases and 15,97,255 recoveries and 45,560 fatalities while Karnataka recorded 30,743 active cases, 8,11,581 recoveries and 11,453 fatalities so far.

The national capital reported 41,385 active cases and 7,143 deaths while 4,02,854 people recovered from the infection till now. Kerala has crossed five lakh-mark (5,02,220) for the positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state, including 78,420 active cases and 4,22,410 recoveries, according to the State Health Department.

With 3,872 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal, the total number of cases stands at 4,16,984 in the state including 3,76,696 discharges and 7,452 deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 10, of these, 11,53,294 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

