Recruitment racket unearthed, five arrested in UP

Five people, including a constable, have been arrested for allegedly running a racket that facilitated recruitment of people in the Army on the basis of fake documents, police said on Thursday. According to the kingpin of the gang, 300 people secured a job in the Army on the basis of fake documents.

The gang operating the racket also facilitated police verification of successful candidates. "We came to know about a gang working in Banda area. It took hefty amount from candidates outside Shahjahanpur and facilitate their recruitment in the Army with fake documents. After they got the job, they also get their police verification done with the help of two constables," Superintendent of Police, S Anand, told PTI.

He said "no anti-national or terror angle" had been found yet in the case, but probe is on all angles. Working on the information, a team of ASP, Rural, Aparna Gautam was asked to probe the case after which Suresh Som, a resident of Ghaziabad, Hukum Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, Harvinder Singh, Mukesh and a constable Manveer Singh were arrested on Wednesday.

Anand said that Suresh is the kingpin of the gang and used to take around Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh to prepare fake documents. "The gang used to prepare documents including police records on a form before recruitment in the Army. When the candidate got a job in the Army, they used to get their police verification also with the help of constable Manveer, who used to take Rs 50 thousand for the job," he said. Two of the accused had managed to get their brothers recruited in the Army with the help of fake documents, police said. Police have recovered fake stamps of SHOs, village heads and 300 officers from the gang members.

A team of intelligence and Army had also interrogated the accused. "We are also getting re-verification of all the police verifications carried out after January 1, 2019," the SP said..