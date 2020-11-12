Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recruitment racket unearthed, five arrested in UP

Five people, including a constable, have been arrested for allegedly running a racket that facilitated recruitment of people in the Army on the basis of fake documents, police said on Thursday. According to the kingpin of the gang, 300 people secured a job in the Army on the basis of fake documents. The gang operating the racket also facilitated police verification of successful candidates.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:17 IST
Recruitment racket unearthed, five arrested in UP

Five people, including a constable, have been arrested for allegedly running a racket that facilitated recruitment of people in the Army on the basis of fake documents, police said on Thursday. According to the kingpin of the gang, 300 people secured a job in the Army on the basis of fake documents.

The gang operating the racket also facilitated police verification of successful candidates. "We came to know about a gang working in Banda area. It took hefty amount from candidates outside Shahjahanpur and facilitate their recruitment in the Army with fake documents. After they got the job, they also get their police verification done with the help of two constables," Superintendent of Police, S Anand, told PTI.

He said "no anti-national or terror angle" had been found yet in the case, but probe is on all angles. Working on the information, a team of ASP, Rural, Aparna Gautam was asked to probe the case after which Suresh Som, a resident of Ghaziabad, Hukum Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad,  Harvinder Singh, Mukesh and a constable Manveer Singh were arrested on Wednesday.

Anand said that Suresh is the kingpin of the gang and used to take around Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh to prepare fake documents. "The gang used to prepare documents including police records on a form before recruitment in the Army. When the candidate got a job in the Army, they used to get their police verification also with the help of constable Manveer, who used to take Rs 50 thousand for the job," he said. Two of the accused had managed to get their brothers recruited in the Army with the help of fake documents, police said. Police have recovered fake stamps of SHOs, village heads and 300 officers from the gang members.

A team of intelligence and Army had also interrogated the accused. "We are also getting re-verification of all the police verifications carried out after January 1, 2019," the SP said..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Killer Storms into Chandigarh

Killer store is now at Elante Mall Chandigarh, 12th November, 2020 KILLER the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. The brand brings along its unique and bo...

Local residents protest as illegal structures around mosque demolished in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Local residents at a village here protested as illegal structures around a mosque and a shrine were demolished by the authorities, police said on Thursday. The complex at Biharigarh village under Bhopa Police Station is built in a reserved ...

Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz

Jon Ossoff took the stage in Columbus and looked out over a parking lot filled with cars, with supporters blaring their horns in approval as he declared that change has come to Georgia. Hours earlier, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler steppe...

FTSE 100 loses steam after 3-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after staging a near 8 rally this week, as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020