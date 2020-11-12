Mother-son duo killed in road accident in Odisha

A woman and her minor son diedand another person sustained injuries when a truck hit themotorcycle they were travelling on in Odisha's Balasoredistrict on Thursday, a police officer said

The trio, residents of Khunta village in Soro policestation area, were on the way to Balasore districtheadquarters hospital, when a speeding truck hit them frombehind on National Highway-16 near Sergarh, he said

The deceased were identified as Suka Senapati (32) andher three-year-old son, the officer said, adding that theinjured was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.