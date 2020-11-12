UK's Sunak says: There's a Brexit trade deal to be done

UK's Sunak says: There's a Brexit trade deal to be doneReuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:32 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that Brexit trade talks were intensifying and that there was a deal to be done.
"Both sides need to be constructive - that's happening - you know there is a deal to be done that requires that good will and cooperation. And I know people are working very hard at it," Sunak told Sky.
