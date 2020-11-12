U.S., French diplomats expected in Moscow for Karabakh talks - Russia

U.S., French diplomats expected in Moscow for Karabakh talks - RussiaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:40 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday diplomats from France and the United States were expected in Moscow soon to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Russia has brokered a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks. The accord has triggered demands in Armenia for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Armenian
- Russian
- Sergei Lavrov