Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post SC relief, Arnab withdraws bail plea from sessions court

The sessions court will on November 23 also hear the regular bail pleas filed by the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda. Lawyers of the accused persons told the sessions court that since the trio has already been granted interim bail, the revision application has become infructuous.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:13 IST
Post SC relief, Arnab withdraws bail plea from sessions court
Representative image Image Credit: YouTube / Republic World

Journalist Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his bail plea filed before the sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district in connection with an abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested on November 4, was on Wednesday granted interim bail in the 2018 case by the Supreme Court. Hours later, he was released from Taloja prison, where he was lodged under judicial custody.

Two other accused in the case were also granted interim bail by the apex court. The 47-year-old news anchor had on Monday filed a regular bail plea before the sessions court in Alibaug, around 90km from Mumbai where the abetment of suicide case has been registered.

However, on Monday, after the Bombay High Court refused to grant him interim bail, Goswami approached the apex court for relief on Tuesday. We have withdrawn the bail plea filed in the sessions court, Goswamis lawyer Gaurav Parkar said.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge R G Maleshetti on Thursday adjourned till November 23 order on the revision application filed by the Alibaug police challenging a November 4 local magistrate's order refusing police custody of Goswami and the other accused, and sending them to judicial remand. The sessions court will on November 23 also hear the regular bail pleas filed by the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda.

Lawyers of the accused persons told the sessions court that since the trio has already been granted interim bail, the revision application has become infructuous. The prosecution, however, argued the court could still pass its order on the revision application.

The police, in their application, had sought the sessions court to remand the three accused to police custody for interrogation. The 2018 case relates to suicide by interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumodini, residents of Alibaug, over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused persons.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Dianas fairytale turned sour enters British television series The Crown for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Cuba leads race for Latin American coronavirus vaccineAs Latin American nations test experimental coronavirus vaccines from across the globe and economic heavyweights such as Brazil and ...

Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The COVID-19 Pandemic may have brought a permanent change to the field of higher education requiring institutions to adapt to the New Normality. UIDs future forward approach and resilience viewed the curre...

India provides food aid to Djibouti amid COVID-19 pandemic

India has provided food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over 50 Metric Tonnes gift of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020