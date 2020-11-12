Guj: ATS seizes drugs worth Rs 27 lakh, arrests four persons

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed four men with Methamphetamine, a banned `party drug', worth over Rs 27 lakh in illicit markets, officials said. The arrested men were identified as Tausif Patel and Siraj Sanvi of Bharuch, Yahya Patel of Surat and Mohammad Ashraf Khan of Mumbai, said a release by the ATS.

Based on a tip-off, an ATS team kept a watch on a hotel near Bhilad bridge in Valsad district and nabbed the four persons as soon as they arrived, it said. The accused had 274.63 grams of Methamphetamine, worth Rs 27.46 lakh, in their possession, the ATS said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had procured the drug from Mumbai and planned to sell it in south Gujarat, said the release, adding that further investigation is on..