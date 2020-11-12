Left Menu
Cops seek permission to probe Army officer

"I wrote to the concerned commanding officer of the Army today and sought permission to probe this captain-rank officer's role," said Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash. He also sought permission to inquire into the role of two other persons from the CME who knew about the woman staying in the quarters illegally, Prakash said.

Police have sought permission from the Army authorities to probe a captain-rank officer over "illegal" stay of a Nepalese woman on the College of Military Engineering (CME) premises here. On Tuesday, the police in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad arrested Elisa Pande (26) for allegedly trespassing and living illegally in the quarters of the captain-rank officer at the CME since March.

Apart from relevant sections of the IPC, the Official Secrets Act (OSA) was also invoked against her. "I wrote to the concerned commanding officer of the Army today and sought permission to probe this captain-rank officer's role," said Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash.

He also sought permission to inquire into the role of two other persons from the CME who knew about the woman staying in the quarters illegally, Prakash said. The woman had allegedly met the captain at a hotel in Koregaon Park area here in February, police sources said.

The police found that she was living on the CME premises while probing a complaint filed by Kadir Hajwani, who had alleged that she cheated him of Rs 85 lakh in business. PTI SPK KRK KRK

