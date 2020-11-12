Left Menu
Vaishno Devi board bags top prize for water conservation and management

The award, presented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, is in recognition of significant strides made by the shrine board to promote water conservation and management under the category of 'Best Institution/Resident Welfare Association/ Religious Organisation for Successful Campus Usage'. The award ceremony was organised online on Thursday from New Delhi.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:42 IST
Vaishno Devi board bags top prize for water conservation and management
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has bagged the first prize in the 'National Water Awards-2019' for promotion of water conservation and proper management of water, officials said on Thursday. The award, presented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, is in recognition of significant strides made by the shrine board to promote water conservation and management under the category of 'Best Institution/Resident Welfare Association/ Religious Organisation for Successful Campus Usage'.

The award ceremony was organized online on Thursday from New Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while the awards were presented by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of State for Ministry of Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria, the officials said. Shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar thanked the ministry for recognizing the work done by the board towards water conservation and management, adding that the award will encourage it more.

The board, besides making concerted efforts to provide the best possible facilities to pilgrims, takes continuous initiatives and adopts best water management practices and techniques, the officials said. These include the construction of water harvesting ponds and undertaking other works in the slopes of the Trikuta Hills, installation of water ATMs, recycling of sewage treatment plants' water for reuse in flushing of toilet blocks, installation of waterless urinals, and rooftop rainwater harvesting, they added.

The shrine board has been awarded consecutively for the past many years in recognition of its initiatives taken in varied spheres, the officials said. In 2019, it received the 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' award under the initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission, while in 2017, the board received the 'Special Swachh Iconic Place' Award under the Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign. In 2018, it was presented the Cleanest Religious Place award by the India Today Group, they added.

