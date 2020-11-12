Amnesty says scores of civilians massacred in Ethiopia's Tigray

Scores and probably hundreds of people were stabbed or hacked to death in an area of Ethiopia's Tigray region two days ago, rights group Amnesty International said on Thursday.

"We have confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilians, who appear to have been day labourers in no way involved in the ongoing military offensive," Amnesty said, referring to federal troops' push against local forces.

There was no immediate response from the Ethiopian government or Tigray's local leaders. Communications are cut and media are barred from the zone.

