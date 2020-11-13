HelpAge India receives the ‘2020 UN Population Award’ for its outstanding service in the non-profit sector

New Delhi, Nov 13, 2020: Today was a milestone moment for India and it’s premier charitable organization in the ageing sector, HelpAge India, which has been chosen as laureate in the ‘institutional category’ for the 2020 United Nations Population Award. The selection comes in recognition of the organization’s contribution towards serving the disadvantaged elderly and raising awareness on the cause of the elderly. The virtual award ceremony will take place on Thursday, 10 December 2020.

“This is a huge & humbling moment for the entire HelpAge India family. I am incredibly proud of our senior management, governing body, staff and especially our people on-ground, who have, and continue to work tirelessly despite the challenges they face in the current pandemic times. For them there has been no lockdown, no respite, as the need on ground is huge and elders have been identified as one of the most vulnerable groups. It’s been a long & fulfilling journey for HelpAge India and this recognition by UN, has not only made us proud, but inspired and motivated us to continue doing what we know best, help those in need”, says Kiran Karnik, Chairperson, HelpAge India. This Global Award is a first for HelpAge India which has been working for the past 4 decades for the cause and care of disadvantaged elderly in India, serving their needs in a holistic manner, empowering and enabling them to live active, dignified and healthier lives. Working in over 20 States across India since 1978, it runs numerous programs on-ground addressing elder needs such as agecare, healthcare, livelihoods and advocates for pension & elder friendly policies.

There are an estimated 106 million elderly in India. HelpAge India provides relief through various agecare, healthcare & livelihood interventions such as - it runs one of the largest network of Mobile Healthcare Units in India, provides agecare services through care homes. It has pioneered Elder-Self-Help-Groups in rural India, for providing livelihood opportunities. It operates a national Elder Helpline service and empowers seniors through Digital Literacy workshops, so they are not excluded from the social fabric and can lead active & independent lives. It has been working actively during the COVID 19 pandemic, providing much need medicines, ration, free meals, protective hygiene kits and made home visits to immobilized elders. It has reached out to over 10 lakh elders and their families, destitute & homeless persons and migrants across India, though it’s various relief initiatives during the COVID 19 pandemic.

About the Award Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981, the United Nations Population Award recognizes contributions in the fields of population and reproductive health. The Committee for the United Nations Population Award, which made the selections, is chaired by Ion Jinga, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the United Nations, and is composed of representatives of nine other UN Member States. UNFPA serves as its secretariat. PWR PWR