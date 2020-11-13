UK murderer known as 'Yorkshire ripper' has died - Sky

British murderer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper for a five-year killing spree during which he stabbed and bludgeoned at least 13 women to death, has died, Sky said.

He was arrested in 1981 and pleaded guilty to 13 charges of murder and 7 charges of attempted murder. He spent the rest of his days in prison.

