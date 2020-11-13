Municipal official, 4 transport employees held for taking bribe in separate cases

Six people, including the Chief Executive Officer of Chirawa Nagar Palika in Jhunjhunu and four transport department officials in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, were arrested for allegedly taking bribes, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday. The accused CEO, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for converting a land title. He had demanded Rs 12 lakh, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

In another case, a sub-inspector, three patrolling guards of the transport department and a middleman were arrested for allegedly taking bribe to allow vehicles to cross the Ratanpur border check-post in Dungarpur. The ACB team arrested sub-inspector Chagan Meghwal, patrolling guards Mahipal Singh, Jitendra Singh and Puran Singh and middleman Nepal Singh, Soni said.

During the search, Rs 2.69 lakh cash was recovered from the accused. The ACB official said some of the transport employees fled the spot with bribe money and efforts are on to nab them.

All accused have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act..