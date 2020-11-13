Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopian police seeking lists of ethnic Tigrayans - U.N. report

Ethiopian police visited an office of the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) in Amhara region to request a list of ethnic Tigrayan staff, according to an internal U.N. security report seen by Reuters on Friday. The local police chief informed them of "the order of identifying ethnic Tigrayans from all government agencies and NGOs", the report said, underlining fears over the ethnic undertones to a federal military push against the leaders of Tigray province in north Ethiopia which borders Amhara.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:57 IST
Ethiopian police seeking lists of ethnic Tigrayans - U.N. report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopian police visited an office of the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) in Amhara region to request a list of ethnic Tigrayan staff, according to an internal U.N. security report seen by Reuters on Friday.

The local police chief informed them of "the order of identifying ethnic Tigrayans from all government agencies and NGOs", the report said, underlining fears over the ethnic undertones to a federal military push against the leaders of Tigray province in north Ethiopia which borders Amhara. The United Nations told the police they do not identify staff by ethnicity, according to the report. There was no immediate comment from the Amhara regional police or government.

Ethiopia launched a military offensive in the rebellious Tigray region last week that has killed hundreds and shaken the wider Horn of Africa region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accuses the leaders of the northern region - the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - of treason. Concerns are growing that the campaign against them could led to ethnic profiling of Tigrayans throughout the country.

News also came on Friday that the African Union had dismissed its security head, an Ethiopian national, after Abiy's government accused him of disloyalty. An analyst said the dismissal was part of the Abiy government's efforts to sideline prominent Tigrayans. Local forces and militias from Amhara, which has boundary disputes with Tigray, are backing the federal troops' campaign, further increasing ethnic friction.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bedi asks Collector to take action against stadium promoters

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has directed district Collector T Arun to initiate action against promoters ofa cricket stadium near here following complaints of alleged encroachment of government land, waterbodies, and sinking...

Infosys co-founder Shibulal receives over 4 lakh company shares as 'gift'

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has received little over four lakh shares of the company as a gift, taking the total number of shares owned by him to more than 21.6 lakh shares, according to a regulatory filing. Infosys, on Friday, informed...

South Africa records fewer sexual offences between July and September

While there has been a drop in the number of sexual offences reported, the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide GBVF continues to haunt women and children in the country.According to the quarterly crime statistics released on Frida...

Young readers' tramcar library to start rolling on Children's Day

The wheels of a young readers tramcar library, perhaps the worlds first of its kind, is set to start rolling on Childrens Day on Saturday here, giving free access to all children to read and learn on the move, an official said. The West Ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020