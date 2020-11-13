UN says more than 14,500 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan

UN says more than 14,500 have fled Ethiopia to SudanReuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:03 IST
The U.N. refugee agency said in a statement on Friday that clashes in Ethiopia had prompted more than 14,500 people to flee into neighbouring Sudan since early November.
Spokesman Babar Baloch said at a Geneva briefing earlier that more than 4,000 had crossed the border within 24 hours. There are also concerns about a mass displacement of thousands of Eritrean refugees at a camp in Ethiopia.
