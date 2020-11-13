Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana govt imposes ban on sale and use of firecrackers following HC directions

"The government after careful consideration of the matter and keeping in view the directions of the Hon'ble High Court, hereby impose ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the people and organisations, with immediate effect," it said. The state police chief, DG of Fire Services and all district Collectors, Commissioners of Police and SPs should take immediate action to close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:06 IST
T'gana govt imposes ban on sale and use of firecrackers following HC directions

Telangana has banned the use of firecrackers with immediate effect ahead of Deepavali following a High Court directive to the state government, joining a list of states that have taken a similar step citing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is being celebrated on Saturday.

The High Court has directed the state (on Thursday) to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by people and organisations and immediately clamp down and close shops which are selling them, a Government Order (GO), dated November 12, said. Opposition BJP alleged the TRS government failed to protect the sentiments of Hindus vis-a-vis ban on crackers by not effectively arguing the case in the court.

The GO said the court has issued directions to appeal to people, both through print and the electronic media, to refrain from bursting firecrackers, so as to prevent any further deterioration in air quality. "The government after careful consideration of the matter and keeping in view the directions of the Hon'ble High Court, hereby impose ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the people and organisations, with immediate effect," it said.

The state police chief, DG of Fire Services and all district Collectors, Commissioners of Police and SPs should take immediate action to close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state, it said. On Thursday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had directed the state government to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks during Deepavali in view of COVID-19 concerns, observing that lives of people are most important.

The court said that much as festivals may be important and serve social purpose, nonetheless, the lives of the people were most important. It was the bounden duty of the state to ensure the lives protected and promoted in a meaningful way, the bench had said. Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged the TRS government had failed to protect the sentiments of Hindus vis-a-vis ban on firecrackers.

The High Court has directed imposition of the ban on firecrackers as the state government could not effectively argue the matter in the court, he claimed in a statement on Friday. "It has become fashionable to make the festivals of Hindus controversial everytime," Kumar said.

Where would the owners of firecrackers shops go when asked to shut the shops which were earlier permitted by the government, he asked. He demanded that the government come to the rescue of small businessmen engaged in the sale of firecrackers.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, states like Rajasthan and Odisha had banned the sale and use of firecrackers while Delhi, in the grip of a menacing pollution, also cited the pandemic situation to say no to fireworks. Two other southern states-- Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, have allowed the use of green crackers during Deepavali.PTI SJR SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

14 Burkina Faso soldiers killed by extremists in Sahel area

Fourteen soldiers were killed and others were injured in an extremist attack in Burkina Fasos Sahel region, the government said. A military convoy from the Tin-Akoff area, in Oudalan province was ambushed on Wednesday, government spokesman ...

Elisabeth Murdoch gives $4 mln to promote racial diversity in UK arts

Television executive Elisabeth Murdoch is giving 3 million pounds 4 million to promote racial diversity in the British visual arts as part of a 100 million endowment. The daughter of conservative media baron Rupert Murdoch has adopted a low...

Austria investigating 21 possible accomplices of Vienna attacker

Austria is investigating 21 people as possible accomplices of the jihadist who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna last week, but much remains unknown, including how he got to the area of the attack, officials said on Friday. The 20...

Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya dismissed after disciplinary hearing

National Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya has been dismissed from her position following an internal disciplinary hearing this week, which found her guilty of allegations of criminal involvement.Mgwenya last month briefly appeared before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020