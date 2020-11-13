Bedi asks Collector to take action against stadium promoters

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has directed district Collector T Arun to initiate action against promoters ofa cricket stadium near here following complaints of alleged encroachment of government land, waterbodies, and sinking of borewells. In her letter to the Collector on Thursday, a copy of which was released to reporters, the Lieutenant Governor said she had received complaints of allegations under RTI about the construction of the Seichem Cricket Stadium in Thuthipet village in violation of law.

The former IPS officer said, "Taking note of the gravity of the offences committed with impunity the matter was taken up with you (Collector)." Purusuant to the discussions held on Thursday, she said, "You (Collector) had accepted and conceded that you ought to have taken action to prevent any continuing violation of law." She asked the Collector to take immediate steps to register an FIR for trespassing into government lands and water bodies. She also asked the collector to direct the promoter of the stadium to stop any further activities on the premises until all matters are examined by the departments of Revenue, Puducherry Planning Authority, Ground Water and Environment, Local Body and the Electricity.

She wanted the Collector to ascertain whether the invitees listed as participants in the inauguration of the T-20 tournament had given their prior consent to participate in the inauguration (on Wednesday last). Bedi pointed out in her letter that "while you (collector) had avoided attending the said inauguration knowing of his (promoter`s) credentials you failed to caution the office of Lt Governor on the bonafides of the person who was insisting on my personal presence at the inauguration." She said, "As a Collector, it is your duty to ensure the dignity of the constitutional office of the Lt Governor. I am taking up the illegal construction of the stadium by Seichem Technology with BCCI so that the spirit of cricket is not harmed." PTI COR NVG NVG