Nitish Kumar tenders resignation as CM ahead of NDA meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents on Sunday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:41 IST
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents on Sunday. The ruling NDA secured majority in Bihar elections and both BJP and JD-U had declared that Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister if the alliance wins the polls.

The BJP won 74 seats, JD-U 43 and eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA. A meeting of NDA parties will be held on November 15.

Nitish Kumar had told media persons on Thursday that he has not made any claim and decision about the leader of the ruling alliance in the state will be taken by the constituents.He said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government. "I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA, he said when asked who will the chief minister. (ANI)

