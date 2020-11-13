17 exotic birds seized near Bangladesh border

Seventeen exotic birds have been seized by Border Security Force near Rangiapota outpost and a Bangladeshi has been nabbed in this connection, a statement issued by the border guards said on Friday. On hearing a commotion, a patrolling BSF team went to the spot near the outpost in Nadia district on Thursday night and apprehended the man.

The 17 birds, kept in three cages, were handed over to the forest department. The birds were from three rare species. There were two Toucans, five Aracari Toucans and the rest belonged to Poicephalus cryptoxanthus species, the statement said.

The Bangladeshi was handed over to the police, the statement said..