Maha: Jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh stolen from shop in Palghar

Gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakhwas stolen from a shop in Wada of Maharashtra's Palghardistrict, police said on Friday

An unidentified man came to the jewellery shop in themarket area on the pretext of making purchases for Diwali onWednesday and decamped with a bunch of gold chains when theshopkeeper turned away, an official said

A case under section 380 (theft) has been registeredin this regard and the police are examining the CCTV footagefrom the shop to ascertain the identity of the accused, hesaid.