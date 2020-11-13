Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banker gets 1-year term for coronavirus relief funds fraud

“I learned my lesson.” In papers filed ahead of his Friday sentencing hearing, prosecutors say Jaafar earned more than $200,000 annually as a banker working for companies including Citibank and Lehman Brothers before losing his job. Jaafar, who knew he was under investigation when he tried to fly to Poland, said he was simply trying to visit his ill father.

PTI | Alexandria | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:57 IST
Banker gets 1-year term for coronavirus relief funds fraud

A northern Virginia banker who admitted illegally receiving USD 1.4 million in fraudulently obtained coronavirus relief funds has been sentenced to a year in prison. Tarik Jaafar, 42, of Woodbridge, was arrested in June at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after purchasing one-way tickets to Poland. Authorities say he and his wife had 18 bags of luggage and nearly USD 50,000 in cash with them at the time.

He pleaded guilty in US District Court in Alexandria to fraud. He admitted filing 18 different loan applications using various shell companies under a federal programme meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic. He sought USD 6.6 million and received USD 1.4 million.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year sentence, while Jaafar's lawyer asked he be sentenced to time served, or about five months. When US District Judge Claude Hilton imposed the one-year term Jaafar — who shook throughout the hearing and said he suffers from panic attacks — collapsed and had to be carried out of the courtroom by marshals.

In a halting voice, Jaafar apologised for his actions. He said he was desperate to feed his family after losing his job in 2019. “Your honour, I'm asking for compassion and mercy,” Jaafar said. “I learned my lesson.” In papers filed ahead of his Friday sentencing hearing, prosecutors say Jaafar earned more than $200,000 annually as a banker working for companies including Citibank and Lehman Brothers before losing his job.

Jaafar, who knew he was under investigation when he tried to fly to Poland, said he was simply trying to visit his ill father. Prosecutors expressed skepticism, given that the flight came two days before he was to meet with prosecutors and the fact that he had so much luggage and cash on hand, as well as numerous cellphones and laptops.

“If not for the banks, and if not for law enforcement showing up at the airport, we would not be here today,” prosecutor Kimberly Sharter said. Defense attorney Jeffrey Zimmerman emphasized the fact that the loans were all either frozen or returned.

“This was a stupid and absolutely profitless crime that has destroyed Mr Jaafar's life,” he said. Jaafar's wife, Monica Magdalena Jaworska, 43, of Ashburn, will be sentenced next week.

Their cases are among dozens around the country brought by federal prosecutors for coronavirus-related fraud..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

The United States, China and other G20 countries on Friday agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.The agreement came as Zambia...

Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation - AIU

Kenyas former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be in...

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveriesdischarges and...

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020