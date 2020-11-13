Navy chief visits INS Baaz to express solidarity with personnel on Diwali

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday visited the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Baaz in Campbell Bay, Great Nicobar Island, to express solidarity with personnel on the occasion of Diwali. Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) received the CNS and briefed him on the operational preparedness and infrastructure aspects of the Command.

During his interaction with personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, DSC and GREF, and Defence civilians, the CNS acknowledged their contribution in keeping the strategically important base operational at all times. As per a statement, critical International Sea Lanes passing through the IOR are overlooked by the geo-strategically located Air Station, INS Baaz, which also provides aid to Civil Authorities, including Casualty Evacuation, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and Search and Rescue. (ANI)