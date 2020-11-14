Man killed in dispute over boundary of agriculture field

A 24-year-old man has been killed for allegedly damaging the boundary of an agriculture field in Shikarpur in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said. The incident took place on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Sonu, a resident of Mahmudpur in Shikarpur area, was sowing when Deepak, who was working in an adjacent field, objected to him damaging the boundary. As they squabbled, Deepak attacked Sonu with a shovel. Sonu was rushed to the district hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries, the SSP said. Police have registered a case against four people and started a search for them, Singh said.