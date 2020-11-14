Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Diwali, Delhi Police arrest 10 people, registers 12 cases for sale of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had imposed a total ban on firecrackers, including the environmentally safer green crackers, from November 7 to 30 to combat rising air pollution amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. "Among the 12 cases, one was registered in northeast district, four in southeast, two in outer-north, one in outer, three in Dwarka and one in southwest," Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 19:14 IST
On Diwali, Delhi Police arrest 10 people, registers 12 cases for sale of firecrackers

On Diwali, the Delhi Police arrested 10 people and registered 12 cases for alleged sale of firecrackers in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had imposed a total ban on firecrackers, including the environmentally safer green crackers, from November 7 to 30 to combat rising air pollution amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Among the 12 cases, one was registered in northeast district, four in southeast, two in outer-north, one in outer, three in Dwarka and one in southwest," Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said. "Ten people were arrested on Saturday -- one in northeast district, three in southeast, two in outer-north, one in outer, two in Dwarka and one in southwest," he said, adding that 638.32 kg firecrackers was also recovered. Police also registered 14 cases for bursting firecrackers -- four in east, seven in northeast and three in northwest districts -- during the day and 12 people were arrested, he said.

Till Saturday, 54 cases were registered and 55 people arrested for allegedly selling fireworks in the city. A total of 3,407.852 kg of firecrackers were recovered from their possession, the police said. Thirty-two cases were registered and 21 people arrested for allegedly bursting firecrackers, they said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases". All the DCPs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken against violators under appropriate sections of the law, and strict action is initiated against the staff for any non-compliance of the order, the Delhi Police had earlier said.

The DCPs of all the 15 police districts will constitute police station-wise teams to supervise the implementation of the NGT order. Each beat staff would be properly briefed by SHOs concerned to enforce the direction in letter and spirit, it had said..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police Commissioner visits duty points, staff residential colonies to greet them on Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited various duty points and police staff residential colonies in the national capital to greet them on the occasion of Diwali, according to an official statement. Shrivastava visite...

40-yr-old man kills himself after shooting at wife in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old transporter allegedly shot at his wife, critically injuring her, and then fatally shot himself in the head in the Shalimar Garden area here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 10 pm at the ...

Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet. Michele Flournoy...

Vehicle pile-up leaves 1 dead, six injured in Punjab

A person died while six others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash on the national highway here on Saturday evening, police said. They said a private transport bus ran into and smashed a power transformer and outer gate of local PWD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020