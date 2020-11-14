Yogi frees firecracker seller, sends Diwali gift to his daughter

Seeking to impart a human touch to policing in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Diwali eve got released a poor man picked for illegally selling firecrackers and sent sweets and gifts to his minor daughter. Adityanath took the measure after the video of a minor girl repeatedly banging her head against a police van while pleading with them to free her father surfaced on the social media. The incident was confirmed by the chief minister’s close aide Shalabh mani Tripathi, who said the incident happened in Khurja town of Bulandshar.

The local police had picked up the girl’s father along with a few others after a raid in Mundakheda Road area of Khurja on Friday evening for illegally selling firecrackers. As the policemen were about to whisk them away in the van, the minor daughter of one of the men began crying and pleading with them to free her father.

In desperation, she also banged her head a few times against the police van, but the policemen ignored her cries with one of them pushing her aside to enable the driver to drive the vehicle. As the video of the incident went viral, Chief Minister Adityanath found the police behaviour “insensitive” and he promptly ordered the release of the men besides ordering to send Diwali gifts and sweets to the girl at her home.

Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kuma Singh too confirmed the incident saying the police sent some sweets to the girl on the CM’s order. One of the constables, Brijveer, found wanting in handling the situation with a human touch, too was transferred to the police lines, he said.