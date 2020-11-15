12-year-old girl killed as hut catches fire in UP's Ballia

A 12-year-old girl was killed as her hut caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. According to Narhi Station House Officer (SHO) Gyaneshwar Mishra, the incident took place in Kulharhia village on Saturday night.

Mishra said on Saturday night, when people were celebrating Diwali, the hut of Avadh Bihari Ram suddenly caught fire at around 10 pm and it assumed a huge proportion. A girl, identified as Sonam (12), died due to burns in the incident, the SHO said.